Stakeholders express delight at FIFA World Cup 48-team expansion

Football stakeholders on Thursday in Abuja expressed delight at FIFA’s decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams.

The Football’s governing body, FIFA, voted on Tuesday to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from its current 32.

The new format, to be introduced in 2026, would feature a first round of 16 groups of three teams, with the top two in each qualifying for a round of 32.

From then on, it would be a straightforward knockout contest.

A cross section of football stakeholders noted that the idea was a welcome development to the game of football.

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr said it would ensure that more African teams participated in the World Cup.

“You’ve seen the groups and the criteria for qualification in Africa.

It’s a very difficult process, “only one team each from the five groups can qualify which I think isn’t fair.’’

“Each team normally must have a chance rather than just one. Perhaps, if two can be given a chance to qualify with the introduction of the new system, which will be interesting.

“Forty eight teams are a lot, but I think it would change the mode of the competition and there would be a lot of knock out games as well,” he said.

Mr Adeleye Ajayi, an Executive Board member of NFF and the Chairman of Ondo Football Association said the decision was good, adding that it was the best thing to ever come out of FIFA.

“I think it is a good thing because teams all over the world have developed over time and expanding the scope to accommodate 48 teams will bring the best out of the World Cup.

“It will give an opportunity to both the weaker teams and stronger ones as they come together to slug it out for a shot at the World Cup title.

“With the nine slots allotted to Africa, there is a possibility of teams like Benin Republic, Rwanda, and the likes making it past the first round or beyond.

“Beyond the round of 32, the straightforward knockout contest will also make the tournament interesting to watch,” he said.

He also noted that FIFA President Gianni Infantino, was a man of his words as he had fulfilled a promise he made during 2016 election campaign.

“The young man has shown that he is a man of integrity indeed and I hope we leaders can also learn from his example.

“He is a selfless man who has a passion for the game, devoid of race, colour or creed,” he said.

Mr Ahmed Yusuf, also an NFF Executive member and the Chairman, Referees Appointment Committee also corroborated Ajayi’s view, adding that it was a good thing for the African continent.

He explained that football was enjoyed all over the world and the World Cup was no more the exclusive privilege of selected continents like Europe and South America.

“The days of given more slots to Europe and South America and a few to Africa is gradually coming to an end,’’ he said. (NAN)

