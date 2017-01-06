Stamford Bridge Redevelopment Plans Nears Approval

Chelsea are reportedly confident that plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge will be given the green light to proceed next week.

The West London giants want to expand their stadium, which currently has a capacity of just under 42,000, to ensure that they can keep up with their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea submitted a proposal to Hammersmith and Fulham council in November 2015 and, following revisions last August, both local residents and the council’s planning committee have come out largely in favour of the scheme going ahead.

Case officer John Sanchez is quoted by the Evening Standard as saying that Herzog & de Meuron’s design for the site “has met the demands of a potentially difficult brief” and “builds upon the historic context of previous stadia on the site”.

He added: “The resulting design is a high quality piece of design and a unique architectural solution. It would have the landmark qualities of a significant sporting venue with a clear identity and would declutter and unify the site.”

The Blues currently boast only the seventh largest stadium in the Premier League, while Tottenham Hotspur’s new 61,000 seat home set to relegate them to fourth in London.

Hammersmith and Fulham’s planning committee are set to give their verdict on the new development at a meeting next Wednesday.

