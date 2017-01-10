Naira to weaken despite oil price – Independent Online
Naira to weaken despite oil price
A man counts a pile of naira notes in Abuja, Nigeria. File picture: Suzanne Plunkett/Bloomberg. Lagos – The Nigerian naira's recovery in the forwards market may be deceptive. The currency is destined to weaken, however long policymakers hold out.
Investors want naira devalued as foreign reserves hit 7-month high
Standard Chartered, Duet Asset Mgement renew call for naira devaluation
