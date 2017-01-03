State-Owned And Private Chinese Enterprises Launch Fintech Fund
These are quite exciting times for China, even though not all of the news is positive. One silver lining is how the country will focus more on fintech than ever before. A consortium of state-owned and private enterprises launched a US$1.44bn investment fund. All of this money will be used for acquisitions and mergers in … Continue reading State-Owned And Private Chinese Enterprises Launch Fintech Fund
The post State-Owned And Private Chinese Enterprises Launch Fintech Fund appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG