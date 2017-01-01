President pledges fair, peaceful poll as New Year gift – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
President pledges fair, peaceful poll as New Year gift
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers the New Year message at State House, Mombasa, on December 31, 2016. PHOTO | PSCU. In Summary. President pledges to ensure General Election will be free, fair and without any violence. Says he is optimistic new …
Jomo and Jaramogi: A tale of Kenya's enduring political dynasties
{STATEMENT} Uhuru's New Year message to Kenyans
No silver bullet for corruption, President Kenyatta says in end-year address
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG