States’ Budget 2017: Ten states to spend 54% of total budget
Data released by 33 out of Nigeria’s 36 states shows that there is a huge disparity among the states in terms of budgeted sums. The 33 states which have released their budget proposals plan to spend a combined N6.108 trillion in 2017 as against the N5.77 trillion which 36 states of the federation spent in…
