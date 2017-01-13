Pages Navigation Menu

Stephanie Coker Flaunts Sexy Bikini Body In Honeymoon Photos

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media personality, Stephanie Coker who got married some weeks ago to her heartrob, Olumide Adenirokun has shown off her bikini body in new photos. The media personality is currently in Cape Town, South Africa with her husband. See photos she shared on her social media page below:

