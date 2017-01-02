Pages Navigation Menu

Stephanie Coker Releases More Photos From Her Wedding

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment

Media personality, Stephanie Coker who got married over the weekend took to her social media page to share more photos from the joyous event. Recall that the media personality’s wedding was well attended by celebrities including Tiwa Savage, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, Ehiz, Toke Makinwa and others. However, Tiwa Savage’s photo with her husband, TeeBillz at…

The post Stephanie Coker Releases More Photos From Her Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

