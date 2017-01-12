Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stephanie Okereke Shares Adorable Photo With Her Son, Maxwell

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Stephanie Okereke Linus took to Instagram on Thursday to share this beautiful photo with her son, Maxwell. The actress wrote, “#gettingreadyforschool”.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Stephanie Okereke Shares Adorable Photo With Her Son, Maxwell appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.