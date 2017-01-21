Stephen Curry: The NBA’s best golfer — reveals his favorite golf holes

Curry was the No. 1 golfer on the Charlotte Christian team in high school and is now a near-scratch golfer

Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA. But if the basketball thing had not worked out, he might have had a successful career as a professional golfer.

Curry was the No. 1 golfer on the Charlotte Christian team in high school and is now a near-scratch golfer — a 1.2 index, according to Golf Digest. He is also the best golfer among current NBA players, and the No. 14 athlete overall, according to Golf Digest’s most recent ranking of pro athletes on the golf course.

He even once shot 70 at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links.

So when Curry names his favorite golf holes, you can be sure it is not coming from a weekend hack.

Curry was recently a guest on "The TK Show," a podcast hosted by Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News. Kawakami asked Curry what his favorite golf hole is. Curry named two.

No. 7 at Pebble Beach, par 3

"Short little par-3, 90 yards down the hill, just because you are right on the edge of the Earth, looking out into the Pacific Ocean … I’m probably a combined 6-over in my life playing there, but I did get a birdie."

Here is an aerial view of the seventh hole at Pebble Beach.

No. 3 on the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay, par 3

"I had my one and only hole-in-one there. So that has a special place in my heart … pitching wedge, 142 yards, a little side spin. I hit it about three feet right of the pin and it kind of did a little C-curve into the hole. Saw it go in the whole way."

Here is an aerial view of the third hole at Half Moon Bay.

Now here is Curry teeing off at the 2016 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe. Not a bad swing.

And for fun, here is Curry trying to "shoot" three-pointers with golf balls and a wedge.

