Sterling Bank Branch in Abeokuta Ravaged by Fire (Photos)
Fire outbreak engulf a Sterling Bank Plc branch at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta in Ogun State.
There are sketchy reports about the damage and casualty rate as well as the cause of the inferno. Commuters have been urged to avoid the Oke-Ilewo route to avoid the current traffic gridlock.
Workers could be seen evacuating the building for safety.
See more photos:
