Sterling Bank Branch in Abeokuta Ravaged by Fire (Photos)

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Fire outbreak engulf a Sterling Bank Plc branch at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

There are sketchy reports about the damage and casualty rate as well as the cause of the inferno. Commuters have been urged to avoid the Oke-Ilewo route to avoid the current traffic gridlock.

Workers could be seen evacuating the building for safety.

See more photos:sterling-bank-branch-in-abeokuta-ravaged-by-fire-photos-2 sterling-bank-branch-in-abeokuta-ravaged-by-fire-photos-3

