Sterling Bank commits over N500m to environmental sustainability, says MD

Sterling Bank Plc said it has committed over N500 million to various activities under its Sterling Environmental Make-Over (STEM) social responsibility initiative in the last five years. The Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr Yemi Adeola said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that the decision was because of its concern with the…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Sterling Bank commits over N500m to environmental sustainability, says MD appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

