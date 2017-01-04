Sterling, Diamond, others purged out of NSE 30 most capitalized stock – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Sterling, Diamond, others purged out of NSE 30 most capitalized stock
Naija247news
Sterling, Diamond Bank others were the biggest names that drop out of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) 30 most capitalized stock (NSE-30) published yesterday by the Exchange. The review process which sees the entry of some major companies and the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG