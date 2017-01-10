Steve Jobs Launched The First iPhone 10 Years Ago – Watch Here [Video]

What was your biggest accomplishment in 2007?

For Steve Jobs and the rest of Apple’s employees it was unveiling the very first iPhone, the first of its kind to consist of three different devices:

An iPod, a phone, and an Internet communicator.

Of course, these days any mobile device we use has more than one component, but back then they were separate. Hence Jobs going on to ask:

Are you getting it? These are not three separate devices. This is one device.

Although it wasn’t the first portable cellphone connecting to the Internet, it has long been credited with “heralding the modern smartphone era” – with today’s iPhone a far more advanced version of the basic principles set out back then, explains TIME.

In celebration of this extraordinary venture forward, the video of Steve Jobs’ talking about the very first iPhone should be watched below.

How much do you appreciate your iPhone 7 now?

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

