Steven Gerrard Returns To Liverpool As An Academy Coach

Steven Gerrard has returned to Liverpool in a full-time capacity to take up a position within the academy.

Gerrard, rejcetd an offer to become MK Dons manager in November.

The club legend will be “operating in a wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players”. He will start the role in February.

“It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began,” says Gerrard. “However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.

“I don’t think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

“This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience

Gerrard was Liverpool’s longest-ever serving captain and made 710 appearances for his boyhood club, inspiring them to to their famous Champions League final victory over AC Milan in 2005 while also helping the Reds win the FA Cup twice (2001, 2006), the League Cup on three occasions (2001, 2003, 2012) and the UEFA Cup once (2001) during an 18-year association with the club.

