Stock Market: Investors lose N214bn as market closes on marginal gains

Vanguard

Stock Market: Investors lose N214bn as market closes on marginal gains
Vanguard
INVESTORS in the nation's stock market lost over N214 billion last week following massive selloff of shares of highly capitalised companies across the sub sectors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
