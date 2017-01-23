Stock Market Wraps Week On Bearish Note

In contrast to the previous week’s performance, sentiment was bearish on the Nigerian stock market as it was unable to sustain a positive outing last week.

For the week, the All Share Index depreciated by 102.39 points or 0.39 per cent to 26,223.54 points, while year-to-date loss increase to 2.42 per cent. Also, the market capitalisation declined by N35 billion week-on-week to close at N9.023 trillion.

Stock market analysts noted that the current weak macro-economic fundamentals affected market performance for last week and there was no news to stoke investors’ appetite.

Sector performance was mixed with the banking index appreciating the most, up 1.80 per cent on the back of sustained interest in Unity Bank, Access Bank, ETI and Zenith Bank. The Insurance index followed with a gain of one per cent due to gains in Continental Reinsurance and Custodian and Allied Insurance.

The week turned out bad for the Consumer Goods index which dipped 2.08 per cent consequent on price depreciation in Nestlé and Nigerian Breweries, while the Oil & Gas index followed, down 1.91 per cent due to loses in Forte Oil and Total. Dangote Cement and Portland Paints dragged the Industrial Goods index 0.26 per cent lower.

Stocks Activities Movement For The Week

The stock market opened last week positive on Monday on account of sustained buying interest in banking stocks but maintained a bearish trend from Tuesday to Thursday before rebounding 0.1 per cent on Friday. Performance was dragged by losses in Forte Oil, Nestlé, Dangote Cement, Diamond Bank and Nigerian Breweries.

Market breadth was positive, with 35 gainers versus 26 losers. Total volume traded increased by 18.52. Per cent to 1.32 billion shares, with Fidelity Bank, Continental Reinsurance. And Diamond Bank, accounting for 44.54 per cent of total volume. Total value traded declined by 3.43 per cent to N8.73 billion, with Okomu Oil, Zenith Bank and Nigerian Breweries, accounting for 28.92 per cent of total value.

Outlook For This Week

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited notes that in the coming week, we expect investor sentiment to be driven by outcome of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year slated for January 24 and 25, 2017.

Analysts at Cordros Capital said that, “We do not expect any impressive performance in this space, as investors are still wary of the macroeconomic environment.”

