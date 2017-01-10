Dangote Cement, GTB, Total Lift Stocks Trading By N114bn – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Dangote Cement, GTB, Total Lift Stocks Trading By N114bn
Leadership Newspapers
The Nigerian stock market has reversed the negative trend to start the week yesterday on a positive note. Summary of trading showed the lead indicator, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 328.83 absolute points, representing a gain of 1.25 per …
