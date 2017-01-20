Stoke City finalise £15m deal for Saido Berahino from West Brom – SkySports
Stoke City finalise £15m deal for Saido Berahino from West Brom
Stoke City have finalised the transfer of Saido Berahino from West Brom on a five-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old will cost Stoke an initial £12m, but that could rise to £15m depending on the success of the player and club. Berahino will be …
