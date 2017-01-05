Stoke City To Offer Veteran Striker Peter Crouch A New Contract

Stoke City are set to offer Peter Crouch a new deal as the striker closes in on 100 Premier League goals.

The 35-year-old’s current contract is up in the summer and although the Potters have the option to extend it for a year, it is thought they are willing to offer him entirely new terms.

Crouch has netted in the last two games against Chelsea and Watford to take him two goals shy of his league century.

He has spent much of the season on the bench but started the last three games.

“I haven’t played much in the last 18 months, it’s been very frustrating. I’ve always believed in myself, always known I can impact games at this level,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ve proved I can still do it at this level and keep playing. I know I’ve got a few more years left in me yet.

“It’s been so frustrating at times where you’re looking at games and you know you can have an impact and you’re not selected.

It’s part and parcel of it and I think now hopefully I’ve proved to him that certainly I can do the 90 minutes, it’s not a problem.”

The post Stoke City To Offer Veteran Striker Peter Crouch A New Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

