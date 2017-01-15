Pages Navigation Menu

Stolen Assets Recovery and Western Hypocrisy

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, addressed a forum on asset recovery on Thursday where they decried the difficult conditions for the return of Nigeria’s stolen funds and assets recovered in the West.

Sagay and Dabiri-Erewa said Nigeria was about to lose another $550 million of the recovered loots to the United States alone, after an earlier $480 million forfeited to that country in August 2014 following a court judgement.

The United States, United Kingdom, and other Western countries have always pledged their support for Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive. They have made commitments to the fight against money laundering. But Nigeria has got to put its foot down and make sure these countries respect their obligations in the global war against corruption.
– Vincent Obia

