Stolen Babies: Controversy Trails Police Release Of Arrested Principal

…Police compromised – NAPTIP

Controversy and bickering has continued to rage between the Ebonyi

State Police Command and the National Agency for the Prohibition of

Trafficking in Persons and other Related Offences Commission (NAPTIP)

over a Secondary School Principal arrested for allegedly stealing of two

female babies.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that recent development in the case

involving the Secondary School Principal arrested with two suspected

stolen babies in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state

arose when the police allegedly granted the suspects bail without

investigation.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the NAPTIP Desk Officer

in the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs.

Florence Onwa lamented that the Police granted the suspects bail

without recourse to the merit of the crime.

She said though the police had released the suspects, her office in

line with the rules and regulations of the agency would continue with

the matter to ensure there is justice, adding that the suspect

allegedly tried to deceive the agency and frustrate prosecution.

“The suspect claimed that the two babies were given to her by somebody

from Nsukka and Uburu in Enugu and Ebonyi states respectively. She

took us alongside policemen to Nsukka where she claimed one of the

babies was given to her as a gift and when we got there, I was

surprised that she led us to a tree inside the University of Nigeria

Nsukka, UNN and pointed to us that it was under the tree that she

received the baby as gift from a certain woman”

Meanwhile, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in

Persons and Other Related Offences Commission, NAPTIP has officially

written to the Ebonyi State Police Command to transfer the case to the

National Headquarters, citing police compromise in handling the

matter.

In a letter sent to the Ebonyi state police command by NAPTIP, which

was made available to journalists, the NAPTIP directed the police to

transfer the case to the national quarters of the agency for proper

investigation and prosecution.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu denied

knowledge of the letter and requested for more time to confirm receipt

of the letter.

