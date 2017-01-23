Pages Navigation Menu

Stop acting like opposition – Nigerian government carpets BBOG

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

Nigerian Government has urged the Bring Back Our Girls Group, BBOG, to see government as a partner rather than an adversary in the group’s quest to secure the release of the Chibok girls. Recall that convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG group, Oby Ezekwesili, had lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the accidental bombing […]

