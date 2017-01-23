Stop acting like opposition – Nigerian government carpets BBOG
Nigerian Government has urged the Bring Back Our Girls Group, BBOG, to see government as a partner rather than an adversary in the group’s quest to secure the release of the Chibok girls. Recall that convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG group, Oby Ezekwesili, had lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the accidental bombing […]
Stop acting like opposition – Nigerian government carpets BBOG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG