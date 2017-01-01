Pages Navigation Menu

Stop beating about the bush, release El-Zakzaky – Shiites tell Buhari

The Islamnic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, has told President Muhammadu Buhari, to stop beating about the bush and release their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. This message was conveyed by their spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement released on Sunday. He called on Buhari to obey court orders and set El-Zakzaky free. The […]

