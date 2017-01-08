Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop deceiving Nigerians with story of Boko Haram defeat, return of Chibok girls – Fayose tells Buhari

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Allow me nominate who will represent Ekiti in your cabinet - Fayose begs Buhari

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Sunday called on the President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government to stop “deceiving Nigerians with stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents and return of Chibok girls.” He made the remark while commiserating with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed yesterday, by […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Stop deceiving Nigerians with story of Boko Haram defeat, return of Chibok girls – Fayose tells Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.