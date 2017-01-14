Stop harassing Patience Jonathan – Ijaw youths warn Police, EFCC
A group known as the Ijaw Nation Youths Worldwide has admonished the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Nigeria Police Force to stop harassing the wife of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan. The youths gave the warning during a protest against the probe of the former First Lady by security agencies in Port […]
