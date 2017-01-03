Pages Navigation Menu

Stop honouring criminals with religious or ethnic attachment – Dambazau

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau has warned ‎Nigerians against honouring criminals in the name of religion or ethnic attachment. According to the minister, most Nigerians were according honour to some persons whose sources of income were questionable. The retired army general made this observation on Tuesday in Abuja. The minister warned opinion and religious leaders […]

