Stop humiliating our traditional institution, Rulers, Gbagi Replies Okowa

*Warns that Nothing can bring Peace to the Niger Delta without truth, fairness, equity and respect for one another *Says he knew Osinbajo far back as 1986 as a man who has respect for the aged, for institution.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Minister of State, Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has asked the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to stop desecrating and humiliating the traditional institution and traditional rulers of the State.

According to him, putting the traditional rulers in what he described as a school auditorium at the Petroleum Training Institute from 11am to 5.3pm during the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was most embarrassing and humiliating to the Monarchs and to the people of Delta State.

Replying to a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday where governor Okowa took a swipe at him over his comments on the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and on the traditional rulers, Olorogun Gbagi warned that that nothing can bring Peace to the Niger Delta without truth, fairness, equity and respect for one another, adding that if the governor will continue to treat the Urhobo people as second class people in the state, it would be difficult to achieve genuine peace in the state.

In a statement by his Legal Assistant, Charles Jonah, Gbagi said, “My attention has been drawn to the State Government’s reaction with regard to the comments I made in my press statement. Nothing can bring Peace to the Niger Delta without truth, fairness, equity and equal distribution of wealth of the people and most especially respect for one another.

“It is a notorious fact that I defended the Okowa’s Government as much as I believe from his campaign days to date,it is therefore shameful to misconstrue my support for Okowa to the detriment of my tribe and people, talkless of my traditional fathers.

“It is therefore, irresponsible for anybody to insinuate that my comments were politically laced. Let records be put straight that I hold distinguished titles from Okpe Ughelli and Olomu respectfully. So my position with regard to my traditional fathers cannot be wrong. While my position about the visit remains unchanged, we do not need the wastage of tax payers’ money to carry out a fact finding situation of Delta people.”

Describing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo he knew far back as 1986 as a man who has respect for the aged, for institution, Gbagi said, “Every sensible persons and government know the truth and should know what to do. The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a man that I have great respect for since we met in 1986 in the company of the then Attorney General, Prince Bola Ajibola, Yemi Osinbajo and Awwal Kalu, both of whom where Personal Assistants to Bola Ajibola; in that meeting, I was representing my company as the MD GEEKOS Security Ltd. Yemi Osinbajo will pass any day, any time as a man who has respect for the aged, respect for institution.

“We are running away from the facts, a situation we have found ourselves too long dated to the inception of democracy in Delta State. The original released programme of the Vice President have him to visit Gbaramatu, the Olu of Warri and Ughelli, the Headquarters of Urhobo people for balance of the area.

“The Ughelli leg of the visit was removed on Saturday by the State Government . As though that was not enough. nothing would have been wrong if an arrangement was made for all the monarchs to be in one of the palaces for the Vice President to pay them a visit as opposed to carrying them to a school auditorium and tying them up for hours until they rampaged out of the stigma when another traditional ruler from another State came and was taken to the high table which was disparaging to our traditional rulers.

“Why were the traditional rulers not put in one place , why will the Vice President visit some and load others in a classroom from 11:am – 5:30pm. Why did the Government rush to the Orodje’s palace to placate him if nothing was wrong of the all mess of that day. The State Government should stop forthwith from desecrating the tradition of the people by humiliating our traditional fathers, they do not form any arm of Government or tier of Government.

“It is unthinkable to get the Sultan of Sokoto to go and line up to wait for any Governor or President, the Oba of Benin; Olu of Warri, to mention a few.

Irrespective of side comments, I will do what is right, speak the truth as I did in favour of Okowa at a time.”

Governor Okowa through his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, had last week expressed concern that Olorogun Gbagi, a notable son of Delta State who have had the privilege of serving as a Federal Minister could proceed to pooh-pooh the laudable objectives of the fact-finding mission of the Vice President, a gesture described by many as a confidence building process.

The governor said, “Reading through the statement credited to Gbagi, I found it very disturbing that someone who should be much more concerned about how we can build more bridges of unity rooted in equity, fairness and ethnic harmony, could descend to the arena to fan the embers of ethnic disunity and hatred, how could anybody imagine that as a Governor who had enjoyed and continue to enjoy the cooperation of royal fathers from across the different ethnic groups in the state, will take steps that will undermine the revered stool of our royal fathers, let alone taking a very well respected ethnic group like the Urhobos for granted.”

The post Stop humiliating our traditional institution, Rulers, Gbagi Replies Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

