Stop lying, tell Nigerians Buhari’s health status – Junaid hits FG again
Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, yesterday once again slammed the federal government for allegedly lying about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. He said Nigerians cannot afford to face another constitutional crisis as a result of the President’s ailing health. The Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu had attacked Mohammed on Monday saying he was suffering […]
