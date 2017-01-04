‘Stop Neglecting Gashaka-Gumti Games Reserve’

The federal government has been admonished to stop neglecting the Gashaka – Gumpti games reserve located in Taraba state.

Making the call, Taraba state former commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Emmanuel Bello, said the games reserve remains the largest in West Africa. Bello also described it as a lost treasure.

He said, “after the capture of sambisa forest, one of the things the federal government must ask itself is how that forest became a breeding ground for the type of atrocity that reportedly went on there. Ordinarily, sambisa should have been a paradise on earth with its potential for tourism and scientific researches.

“Today, the name, sambisa, may forever be associated with negativity. I call on the federal government to be proactive about tourism. We may never know, but if that sambisa forest was put to good use, who knows may be we would have been spared all the horrors. Please, let this not become the fate of another potential paradise called Gashaka-Gumpti.”

Bello, who is currently the senior special assistant to governor Darius Ishaku on Public Affairs, said Gashaka Gumpti must not be allowed to waste. Noting that the Taraba state government has done its part, Bello enjoined the federal government to shift its focus to the tourism industry in the state.

He said, “the governor is working hard to ensure there is peace in Taraba. Peace is very strategic for tourism. Governor Ishaku has also opened up the air space so that people can easily enter the state.

