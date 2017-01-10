Stop parading yourself as Baale, Oyo govt warns title contender

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan— Oyo State Government has warned a self-acclaimed Baale of Ejioku, Prince Bashiru Adesina, to desist from parading himself in such capacity, having failed to secure the approval of the Governor Abiola Ajimobi, in disobedience to the provisions of Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000, CAP. 28.

A statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, yesterday, conveyed the government’s displeasure at the development, which, he said, contravened laid down rules guiding the appointment of recognized chiefs.

Although Section 20 (1, 2 and 3) regulates such appointment, Section 20 (1) specifically reads, “Subject to the provisions of this section, the governor may approve or set aside an appointment of a recognized chief,” the class under which the Baale of Ejioku falls.

Kolade warned that the government would wield the big stick should the concerned chief remain adamant in order to protect the sanctity of the revered traditional institution of Ibadanland.

The post Stop parading yourself as Baale, Oyo govt warns title contender appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

