Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop planned closure of Abuja airport, aviation unions tell Buhari

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The whole hoopla about Kaduna being an alternate airport to Abuja is all but a hoax,” the unions said.

The post Stop planned closure of Abuja airport, aviation unions tell Buhari appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.