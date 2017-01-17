Stray bullet from police injured Ogbe-Ijoh indigene – Aladja community alleges
Aladja community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has alleged that the police injured an Ogbe-Ijoh indigene during a confrontation by armed Ogbe-Ijoh and Isaba youths on the night of Sunday, January 15. The Ogbe-Ijoh people had in a report claimed that one of its indigenes was allegedly injured by the Aladja people. […]
