Cocoa Slides After Two-Day Mutiny Ends in Top Grower Ivory Coast – Bloomberg

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Cocoa Slides After Two-Day Mutiny Ends in Top Grower Ivory Coast
Bloomberg
Cocoa futures fell after negotiations ended a two-day army mutiny that had paralyzed several cities in top producer Ivory Coast. Following an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday, President Alassane Ouattara said he'd reached an agreement with …
