Strike-hit Kenya health ministry says will not hire foreign doctors – Coastweek
|
Coastweek
|
Strike-hit Kenya health ministry says will not hire foreign doctors
Coastweek
NAIROBI (Xinhua) — Kenya's health minister has ruled out the recruitment of new foreign medical doctors following the ongoing strike by medics in the country. Cabinet Secretary for Health Cleopa Mailu said the government is not in a hurry to replace …
Kenyans resort to nursing sick at home
MWANGI: Does anyone care for the health, education of the poor anymore?
Kenya Medical Association (KMA) seeks dialogue with State to end doctors' strike
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG