Strike-hit Kenya health ministry says will not hire foreign doctors – Coastweek

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa


Strike-hit Kenya health ministry says will not hire foreign doctors
NAIROBI (Xinhua) — Kenya's health minister has ruled out the recruitment of new foreign medical doctors following the ongoing strike by medics in the country. Cabinet Secretary for Health Cleopa Mailu said the government is not in a hurry to replace
