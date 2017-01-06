Strike: Resident doctors lament FG’s ‘anti-labour policies’

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos—Medical doctors under the auspices of National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, yesterday condemned what they described as anti-labour measures being meted on doctors in Federal Government-owned health institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, the doctors are also appealing to the Federal Government and Non- Governmental Organisations to wade into the crisis with a view to resolving issues responsible for the strike notice served on the government.

The doctors spoke in Lagos at a joint press conference organised by members of NARD from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, FNPH, Yaba and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, NOH, Igbobi in Lagos on the ultimatum issued by the association and their impending strike.

Speaking, the President of LUTH-ARD, Dr Adebayo Sekumade said the association was worried about the selective application and misapplication of the rules by the different hospital managements.

Sekumade who called for a uniform template for Residency training in Nigeria said the agitation for a uniform template had been ongoing for years and has contributed to industrial disharmony in the health sector.

He further condemned the unceremonious withdrawal of Resident Doctors from the Pension Scheme.

On the impending strike, President, ARD FNPH, Yaba, Dr. Kenneth Uwajeh who noted that patient care remained their core area and reason why they became doctors said: “We never wanted to get involved in administration but the dynamics of the government in Nigeria has forced us to do so.”

“Our patients are the reason why we want to prevent this strike by calling on well meaning Nigerians to intervene and that is the reason for this press conference. We’ve had meetings with people of high esteem to wade into it but nothing has been done. If we have an agreement before the National Executive

Council (NEC) meeting, then we will not go on strike.”

On his part, immediate Past President of LUTH-ARD, Dr. Afolabi Akinkunmi confirmed progress in their negotiations with the Federal Government, adding that

National Executive Committee, of NARD will be meeting on the 12th through 15th of January to review the progress. He said the outcome of the meeting will determine of the impending strike will hold or not.

