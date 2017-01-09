Pages Navigation Menu

Striking Kenya doctors told to return to work or be fired
Daily Mail
Thousands of Kenyan doctors who have been on strike for over a month risk being fired if they do not return to work by Wednesday, government officials said. The walkout by Kenyan doctors and nurses since December 5 has devastated public health services …
Counties free to advertise striking doctors jobs, says MunyaThe Star, Kenya
Doctors risk being sacked for failing to call off strikeCitizen TV (press release)
Return to work or face the sack, governors tell striking doctorsDaily Nation
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog) –TUKO.CO.KE
all 7 news articles »

