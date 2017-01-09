Striking Kenya doctors told to return to work or be fired – Daily Mail
Striking Kenya doctors told to return to work or be fired
Thousands of Kenyan doctors who have been on strike for over a month risk being fired if they do not return to work by Wednesday, government officials said. The walkout by Kenyan doctors and nurses since December 5 has devastated public health services …
Counties free to advertise striking doctors jobs, says Munya
Doctors risk being sacked for failing to call off strike
Return to work or face the sack, governors tell striking doctors
