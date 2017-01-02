Strongest man in Akwa Ibom aged 77 drags car by his neck (photos)
According to Ibom Tourism who shared the photos, Sampson is their own African Super man. A man that 10 men can’t bring down his hand. A man that 15 men can’t pull, a man that can pull a car with his teeth, a man that eats bottle.
See all the photos that supposedly prove that below.
