Student sent out by lecturer for dressing indecently to his class in OAU

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lecturer  in the department of philosophy Obafemi Awolowo University Ile – Ife, today ordered a student out of his class for dressing indecently.

The 100 level student (pictured above) was on Friday sent out for dressing ‘indecently’ to class.

 An eyewitness said the lecturer asked her to leave the class after lots of distraction and she left unapologetic.

It was also learnt that the whole class made mockery of her, as she exit the amphitheater lecture .

Photo Credit; Newstrack

