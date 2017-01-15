Pages Navigation Menu

Students Must Pay N2bn Debt If MMM Returns Their Investments Or Not – UNIOSUN VC

The Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola, said on Saturday that the institution would collect the over N2bn debt students owe it whether they are able to recoup their money invested in the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox or not. Popoola said, “Some of them (students) used their school fees to invest in MMM.…

