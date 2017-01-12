Students Nigeria 1970-01-01 01:00:00

The Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI),Ebonyi State, will kick-off its Faculty of Medicine by October 2017. This was disclosed by the Vice chancellor Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba.He made this known during the University’s Management Meeting held on Monday, 9th January, 2017. According to the Vice Chancellor, the programme would commence by the 2017/2018 academic session, and …

