Students, teachers kidnapped in Ogun State

Tulip International School, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State lost about five staff and two students to kidnappers today. This was confirmed to Channels Television, by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Ogun state police command. The source said that the gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, Friday night in a white Hilux and took the students and the teachers away.

