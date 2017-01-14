Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Students, teachers kidnapped in Ogun State

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Tulip International School, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State lost about five staff and two students to kidnappers today. This was confirmed to Channels Television, by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Ogun state police command. The source said that the gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, Friday night in a white Hilux and took the students and the teachers away.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.