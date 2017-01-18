Stunning Cape Town Drone Video Should Make You Emotional

It might have been a terrible few days for those whose houses were coated in ash – or worse, damaged – so perhaps we need a little reminder of how beautiful this city we call home really is.

Enter Luke Maximo Bell and his latest effort, which is why he is quickly gaining a reputation for putting together fantastic drone videos.

This one is simply titled ‘Cape Town by Drone’, so do sit back and enjoy:

Yoh, anyone else got goosebumps?

We may as well show you his most popular effort yet, this video from back in March of last year:

Cape Town hey, she’s a beauty.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

