Stunning Cape Town Drone Video Should Make You Emotional
It might have been a terrible few days for those whose houses were coated in ash – or worse, damaged – so perhaps we need a little reminder of how beautiful this city we call home really is.
Enter Luke Maximo Bell and his latest effort, which is why he is quickly gaining a reputation for putting together fantastic drone videos.
This one is simply titled ‘Cape Town by Drone’, so do sit back and enjoy:
Yoh, anyone else got goosebumps?
We may as well show you his most popular effort yet, this video from back in March of last year:
Cape Town hey, she’s a beauty.
[source:thesouthafrican]
