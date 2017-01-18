Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stunning Cape Town Drone Video Should Make You Emotional

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment, South Africa, Video | 0 comments

It might have been a terrible few days for those whose houses were coated in ash – or worse, damaged – so perhaps we need a little reminder of how beautiful this city we call home really is.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Enter Luke Maximo Bell and his latest effort, which is why he is quickly gaining a reputation for putting together fantastic drone videos.

This one is simply titled ‘Cape Town by Drone’, so do sit back and enjoy:

Yoh, anyone else got goosebumps?

We may as well show you his most popular effort yet, this video from back in March of last year:

Cape Town hey, she’s a beauty.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.