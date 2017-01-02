Style Mania: Fashion magazine is back in the mix one again

Style Mania magazine is back in newsstands but the cover lacks the star dust of previous editions.

After a mini-mini-hiatus, Kelechi Amadi-Obi‘s Style Mania magazine is out.

This new edition features Nigerian-American pop singer/rapper Jidenna alongside the very beautiful Uju Marshall.

Before the year wrapped up, Style Mania magazine managed to sneak in this edition and it is aptly titled ‘About 2016‘.

A quote from the publication reads,

"2016 is not over yet. We have carefully curated the events, individuals and sectors of the economy that made a remarkable impact. This edition is a good summary of how connected popular culture is with governance.

"This edition is also an ode to Nigerian designers and the fashion industry. As we celebrate the superlative few in various sectors with world-class portraits, we hope this encourages us all to put in the work to better ourselves and in turn serve a greater purpose.

"On the cover is Jidenna and Supermodel Uju Marshall. They share ideals we believe is the future of role modelling in Nigeria."

Magazine lovers would be happy to see Style Mania back on stands after a while. The magazine, over the years, has made a name for itself as one of Nigeria’s best and colourful fashion magazines. Its covers made bold statements.

The last edition of Style Mania came out in March 2016 and had Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2016 co-host Minnie Dlamini on its cover. Since the the magazine went AWOL.

Well, its better late than never. However, the cover of this new edition does not have the wow factor of previous ones such as Modupe Ozolua‘s stylishly nude photo and Funmi Iyanda‘s sexy pose.

Maybe the editorial guys at Style Mania have better covers for us this year. Long live the magazine business.

