Suarez gets brace as Barca beat Las Palmas

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Football, Sports

Luis Suarez scored twice on Saturday as FC Barcelona cut Real Madrid’s La Liga lead to two points by thrashing Las Palmas. Suarez turned in an Andre Gomes cut-back for the only goal of the first half, but hosts Barca then scored three quick goals after the break. Lionel Messi tapped in and Suarez then steered a lovely shot into the corner, before Arda Turan made it 4-0.

