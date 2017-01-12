Suarez: With Every Game, Messi Shows He’s The Best

Lionel Messi has been called the best by Luis Suarez after his teammates staged a comeback in the Copa del Rey to overcome Athletic Bilbao 4-3 on aggregate.

The first leg ended 2-1 in favour of Athletic, before Suarez restored parity with his 100th goal for Barcelona. Neymar then won and converted a penalty to put the catalan ahead.

Enric Saborit restored the parity with a header in the 51st minute, before Messi converted a free kick with 12 minutes left on the clock to win it for Barca.

And even though Ronaldo claimed the Best Fifa Men’s Player award and also won the Ballon d’Or, Suarez had no doubt over which player is superior in what is an often tiresomely trodden debate.

“He has that something,” Suarez told reporters after the match. “He is the best in the world and it shows in every game.

“He always surprises us with something nice.”

Suarez believes the win came at a right time, as the blaugrana are on track to claim a third consecutive copa del rey.

“[The win] changes a lot,” he said. “It’s what we wanted and needed.

“We were reassured that we are working well and the results would come.”

Suarez hit three figures in his 120th Barcelona appearance and added: “The important thing is that the goal I scored served to help us advance in the Copa, which is what we wanted.”

