Subsidy scam: Drama as Ontario Oil MD, Ada Ugo-Ngali slumps in court

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

ada_ugo

There was mild drama in court on Friday when the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, Mrs. Ada Ugo-Ngali, fainted at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja after being convicted of N754m oil subsidy scam by the court. Ugo-Ngali stood in the dock while Justice Lateefa Okunnu was delivering judgment in a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

