Success against Boko Haram, victory over evil – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday noted that the success recorded by the Nigerian military against Boko Haram insurgency is a victory of good over evil.

He made the remark during the interdenominational church service for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “”First, that the physical battles they fought for freedom, justice and recently against terrorism and hate are battles fought to ensure that good would prevail over evil. They fought to ensure that light would prevail over darkness.

“The victorious fight of our military against the evil ideology of Boko Haram is evidence of the ascendancy of good over evil. Our men and women of the Armed Forces have in the past few years battled an ideology that supports the killing of children on their beds, and the rape and abduction of women.

“Many of our men of the forces died in the North East. At some point, this evil had taken over 14 local governments. But men whose wives are now widows and children fatherless, gave their lives to take back those territories.

“Secondly, as we remember our departed military heroes, we also celebrate the attribute of brotherhood and unity that the military has demonstrated in the history of our country. Against Boko Haram, they stood side-by-side Christians , Muslims and other faiths. They stood and still stand united from the North East, South East, North West, South West, North Central, and South South.

“They are today mobilizing in Southern Kaduna, Christians, Muslims, and from every tribe and tongue in Nigeria to defeat hate, intolerance and terrorism. They are prepared to lay down their lives to prove that our country belongs to all regardless of religion or ethnicity. That when any Nigerian is killed, it is evil that has prevailed. It is darkness that has won.”

Stressing that soldiers occupied a special place in the gospel of Jesus Christ, the vice president said the military profession is the only profession to which Saints are compared.

He added: “The only profession to which the body of Christ is compared. The body of Christ is not compared with doctors, businessmen, bankers and others. I am a lawyer and I know what the scripture says about lawyers.”

Quoting 2 Timothy 2:3-4, he said the Scripture says to Christians: “You therefore must endure hardship as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.

“No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who enlisted him as a soldier.”

