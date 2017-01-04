SUCCESS RECIPE: Understanding how life works

By UDEME ARCHIBONG

Until you make the most of yourself; you can’t get the most out of yourself. Until you get the most out of yourself; you can’t get the most out of life. Until you know and understand how life works; you can’t maximize life. You can’t maximize life until you know, understand and apply the system of principles that life is based upon.

The universe we inhabit is orderly and well organized. Nothing functions by chance in the universe. If the universe is allowed to function by chance even for a micro-second, there will be chaos and crisis on planet earth.

There exist two indispensable forces that rule the earth; the sun that rules the day and the moon that rules the night. These two vital elements have never outlived its usefulness. However, the moon has to position itself by aligning itself with the sun. Without this alignment the moon loses relevance or value. So it applies in human destinies. A life of value or relevance must align itself with certain principles governing life from which all other principles governing success are birthed.

Therefore, the universe is governed by laws or principles; man-made laws and natural laws. Natural laws are divided into physical laws and mental laws. Man-made laws can be broken such as traffic laws and you may or may not get caught. Physical laws such as laws of gravity and laws of electricity are at work round the clock and round the year; you can’t break these laws, you can only break yourself against it. So it applies to mental laws. We have become so conscious of our material state of being that we tend to lose sight that we are living in a mental world governed by mental or moral laws.

To know and understand that we are living in a mental world necessitates us to seek out and align ourselves to the mental laws that rules life. Brian Tracy reveals, “Mental laws, although their physical effects cannot be seen quite so easily, also work 100 percent of the time. Whenever your life is going well, it means that your thoughts and activities are aligned and in harmony with these invisible mental laws. Whenever you are having problems of any kind, it is almost invariably because you are violating one or more of these laws, whether you know about them or not. Because they are central to your happiness, it is essential that you become familiar with them and integrate them into everything you do”.2

THE GOVERNING LAWS OF LIFE:

We live in a divinely ordered universe. The laws governing life or the universe are designed to uphold the universe. The mission of laws is to protect, preserve and direct our thoughts; words and behavior. The laws of life could be likened to electricity. We all know that electricity conducts energy that could be used for various purposes in which one of the major purpose is to transmit light which when it is switched on brightens every room and dispels darkness. However, if one abuses or violates the law of electricity or its usefulness it can lead to fire outbreak or electrical shock which may lead even to the death of the individual or cause body damage and pain.

The laws of life when correctly applied lighten every aspect of our destinies and dispel darkness or ignorance. However, whenever we abuse or violate these laws we experience negative consequences in our destinies. Therefore, the laws that rule life were never intended to punish mankind but rather were designed to give mankind the scepter of ruler-ship and dominion over the universe. Every pain in life is a product of ignorance which is rooted in the violation of the laws governing life. Every gain in life is a product of knowledge which is rooted in the right application or use of these laws.

The laws governing life is founded on justice and love; partiality or fault can never be found in it. These laws apply in the same measure and context to both the rich and the poor alike; to kings and to peasants; to the strong and to the weak; to leaders and followers; to the physically disabled and to physically able. We cannot alter these laws but we can alter ourselves to know; understand and act on these laws making it become part of our nature.

THE LAW OF CAUSE AND EFFECT

“Everything happens for a reason; for every effect there is a specific cause, whether or not you know what it is”. 3

The universe is not run by accident or chance but is being orchestrated by laws. Success is not a product of luck neither is failure the outcome of fate. Therefore, success or failure is made to happen in a life. And what is made can also be unmade by tracing the cause and getting rid of it. When the cause is eliminated the effect ceases to be. And when a cause is established the effect perpetuates. The law of cause and effect is also referred to as “The law of sowing and reaping” which states, whatsoever a man sows that he shall also reap.

A farmer is aware that when he sows bean seeds in the soil, he does not reap rice. In fact, the farmer knows that when he sows bean seeds he does not even need to “pray”; “ask” or “expect” beans harvest. The farmer is grounded in the knowledge that it is a guaranteed deal that nature will cause to grow to harvest whatever seed is planted in the soil. The law of the farm applies to the laws of life. This implies that whatever thought seeds you sow in the mental world; you will reap in the physical or material world.

This means that nothing happens by chance in your life; every experience you have ever had and will ever have and every result you produce in every area of life has specific causes. You are constantly creating your outer world of circumstance through your inner world of thought. Thoughts are causes and conditions are the effects. You are constantly reaping the fruits of your thinking through your circumstance and the results you produce in life.

Thoughts, words and acts are seeds sown; words and acts are the offspring of thoughts. Every thoughts, words and act produces after their kind; you cannot manipulate it and you cannot break it; it is as established as the law of gravity. To rise above the outer condition of life; you must rise in the inner condition of the mind. When we purify our minds and conquer selfish and base desires then we will create by our thoughts and actions the outward conditions of happiness; health and true riches.

