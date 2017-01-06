Pay us our 77 months arrears, Imo pensioners tell Okorocha – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Pay us our 77 months arrears, Imo pensioners tell Okorocha
NAIJ.COM
Some pensioners in Imo state on Thursday, January 6, said the state has accumulated a backlog of 77 months pension debt. The pension in a protest said decried the nonchalant attitude of the state governor Rochas Okorocha over their plight. READ ALSO: …
Succour for the poor at Imo Thanksgiving Day
IBC Pensioners Send SOS To Okorocha
Okorocha is owing us 77 months —Imo pensioners
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG